Prince William and Prince Edward flaunt new roles given by King Charles

King Charles recently bestowed the role of Personal Aide-de-Camp to his son Prince William and his brother Prince Edward.

The roles were represented by the royal cypher on the pair's epaulettes during their recent public appearances.

William and his uncle were personal aide-de-camp to the late Queen before she died in September last year.

Last week, the Prince of Wales led the rehearsals for his father King Charles' big birthday parade.

The annual public celebration of King Charles birthday will take place at Horse Guards Parade on June 17 this year.

The festivities will mark the first birthday parade of King Charles' reign, although Queen Elizabeth held the annual event around the same time of year.



Meanwhile, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh met Ukrainian soldiers undergoing military training in the UK on Monday.

According to a statement, the military training is a part of "Operation INTERFLEX: a multi-national operation which trains new recruits in the skills needed to survive and to carry out effective frontline combat."

It said, "Operation INTERFLEX is run by nine partner forces in addition to the UK, including Australia, New Zealand and Canada."