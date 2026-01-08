Princess Kate, Queen Camilla tensions escalate after Sandringham reunion

There had been whispers of an ongoing upset between Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton, but it seems that flames of a rift have been fanned following their recent reunion.

The Princess of Wales, despite having the lowest number of public appearances compared to all other working members of the royal family, seemed to have stolen the spotlight of the royals, especially Camilla, given the significant roles that she had undertaken.

Kate’s influence and prominence at the past three State Banquets had reportedly been troubling the Queen Consort but her patience reached a final straw when Christmas came around. Insiders have shared that Camilla is feeling left out and believes Kate is sending a bold message to the public which doesn’t sit right with her.

“Kate’s been centre stage over Christmas, and Camilla’s been feeling sidelined,” a source told Closer magazine. “She’s still reeling from the banquet, feeling Kate’s tiara was no accident and highly symbolic.”

They continued, “Kate was effectively telling the world that it won’t be long before she’s Queen. She’s adored within the family and by the British public, so it makes sense that she’s taking a bigger hand in shaping what the monarchy looks like moving forward.”

Kate opted to wear the Queen Victoria’s Oriental Circlet Tiara at the German state banquet last December, which was a bold move indicting she is “stepping up in a big way”.

Source insist that Camilla is “panicked” but instead of respecting Kate she’s “chosen to be territorial”. There are some in the camp who believe that Camilla should get her due respect as the Queen Consort but insider claim that the Waleses are “capable of being ruthless, so they’re warning her to accept it”.