Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
Paul McCartney harnesses AI to release last Beatles song featuring John Lennon

Sir Paul McCartney has revealed that he utilized artificial intelligence (AI) to create what he calls "the final Beatles record."

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme he divulged that the technology had been used to "extricate" John Lennon's voice from an old demo so he could complete the song.

The track, likely to be a 1978 Lennon composition titled "Now And Then," will be released this year.

McCartney received the demo from Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, in 1979 and had previously considered it for a Beatles reunion in 1995. Producer Jeff Lynne cleaned up the demo, resulting in the release of "Free As A Bird" and "Real Love" in the 1990s.

The recording session for "Now And Then" was abandoned, but with the help of AI technology used during the making of Peter Jackson's Get Back documentary, McCartney was able to separate Lennon's voice from the original recording and incorporate it into the final version.

McCartney acknowledged the potential of AI in music but also expressed concerns about its broader applications.

"I'm not on the internet that much [but] people will say to me, 'Oh, yeah, there's a track where John's singing one of my songs', and it's just AI, you know?

"It's kind of scary but exciting, because it's the future. We'll just have to see where that leads."

