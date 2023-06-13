 
K-pop group Red Velvet’s Yeri reveals why she doesn’t want to act with her bandmates

She concluded by saying they’d likely be better off focusing on their own solo activities
K-pop group Red Velvet’s Yeri reveals why she does not want to act alongside her bandmates. The idol has been receiving significant attention for her role in the web series Bitch x Ritch.

As opposed to her bright real-life personality, she is portraying the role of the cold-hearted leader of Cheongdam International High School, Baek Jenna. She made an appearance on the radio show Choi Hwa Jung’s Power Time where she was asked about the possibility of acting with her group mates.

“If Yeri could act with any Red Velvet member, who would it be?”

The question led to the idol laughing, and she admitted that she likely would not be in a show alongside the others, although not because of their acting skills. “Yeah, there are some members who have already had their acting debuts. But I don’t think I can do it…”

She explain that she cannot imagine acting with them in a situation where they have to be serious as they are very close friends and would all end up constantly laughing in front of the cameras instead of focusing on their job.

“It’d be too funny, so I don’t think I’d be able to focus.”

She concluded by saying they’d likely be better off focusing on their own solo activities.

“We’ll just do our best in our own lanes.”

