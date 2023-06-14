 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Chris Hemsworth names himself 'biggest' Ed Sheeran fan

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Ed Sheeran and Chris Hemsworths bromance was quite going well for some time
Ed Sheeran and Chris Hemsworth's bromance was quite going well for some time

Ed Sheeran has many fans around the globe, but none can match Chris Hemsworth's obsession with him, as per his claim.

The Thor star swooned over the Grammy winner after he serenaded through his third show on Ed’s Mathematic Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

“Saw Ed Sheeran for the 3rd time this year. Some say I’m a super fan, others say I’m a borderline stalker… mostly Ed says that actually, but hey, I’m just a really supportive mate,” the Marvel star tweeted.

“Congrats on breaking stadium records once again, champ!” Hemsworth said, referring to the Shape Of You singer registered a record when he sang in front of 89,000, till the date, the largest US attendance.

The bromance between the two stars was ongoing for some while as earlier in February, the pair exchanged their special items, with Hemsworth receiving his guitar and Sheeran getting Thor’s hammer backstage at the singer’s Brisbane concert.

“So basically, I am really into like trading trade tools for trade tools,” Sheeran then said.

More From Entertainment:

Arnold Schwarzenegger's wife 'excused' from Netflix doc

Arnold Schwarzenegger's wife 'excused' from Netflix doc
Disney thwarted 'Star Wars' first F-bomb in 'Andor'

Disney thwarted 'Star Wars' first F-bomb in 'Andor'
Meryl Streep method acting 'terrified' Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada

Meryl Streep method acting 'terrified' Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada
Ryan Gosling's Ken was ignored for 'Barbie', reveals designer

Ryan Gosling's Ken was ignored for 'Barbie', reveals designer
Hailey Bieber asks fans to not be 'rude' and 'nasty' to Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber asks fans to not be 'rude' and 'nasty' to Selena Gomez
Kristen Stewart offers update on next career plan

Kristen Stewart offers update on next career plan
Tom Holland clarifies brief 'career pause' comment

Tom Holland clarifies brief 'career pause' comment
Peter Andre, Katie Price unite for their son Junior's 18th birthday

Peter Andre, Katie Price unite for their son Junior's 18th birthday
Amber Heard, Johnny Depp's fans draw battle lines on social media

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp's fans draw battle lines on social media
Keanu Reeves spills the beans on the making of John Wick 4

Keanu Reeves spills the beans on the making of John Wick 4
Kendall Jenner stuns in chic leather jacket for dinner in LA

Kendall Jenner stuns in chic leather jacket for dinner in LA
Harry Styles rocks casual Adidas co-ord ahead of Love on Tour show in London

Harry Styles rocks casual Adidas co-ord ahead of Love on Tour show in London
'Avatar' movies get new release dates

'Avatar' movies get new release dates

Bella Ramsey says they’re not ‘100 percent straight'

Bella Ramsey says they’re not ‘100 percent straight'
Elsa Pataky promotes 'Extraction 2' starring her favourite actor

Elsa Pataky promotes 'Extraction 2' starring her favourite actor

Elliot Page says he got stress-induced shingles while filming 'Inception'

Elliot Page says he got stress-induced shingles while filming 'Inception'
EXO’s Baekhyun seemingly throws shade at company SM Entertainment

EXO’s Baekhyun seemingly throws shade at company SM Entertainment
K-pop group Red Velvet’s Yeri reveals why she doesn’t want to act with her bandmates

K-pop group Red Velvet’s Yeri reveals why she doesn’t want to act with her bandmates
'Elemental' director feels pressure to deliver box office hit

'Elemental' director feels pressure to deliver box office hit

BTS’ Jin makes congratulatory post on their 10th anniversary

BTS’ Jin makes congratulatory post on their 10th anniversary
Amber Heard finally makes $1 million settlement payment to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard finally makes $1 million settlement payment to Johnny Depp