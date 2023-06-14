Kate Middleton, Prince William used their dog to name Prince George?

Prince William and Kate Middleton named their first born, Prince George, using an unconventional way.

The Royal couple took help from their pet dog, Lupo, to decide upon the name of the heir to the British throne.

Mirror.co.uk notes: "According to The Times, the couple reportedly wrote all the possible names on scraps of paper and put them on the floor of their home."



"They then let the English cocker spaniel in to see which piece of paper he went over to - and he picked George," the outlet adds.

Prince William and Kate's pet dog, Lupo, joined the couple into their abode in 2012.

Seven years back, in an interview with BBC, George’s father Prince William had opened up about how he and Kate Middleton were raising their children.



The Prince of Wales had said that he and his wife were raising their kids with a sense of normalcy.

Prince William had said, “There’ll be a time and a place to bring George up and him understand how he fits in the world but right now it’s just a case of keeping a secure stable environment around him.”