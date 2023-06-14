Charlie Puth opens up about his romance with Meghan Trainor

Charlie Puth reminisces about the night he and Meghan Trainor shared a kiss, revealing the off-camera moment

Charlie Puth has opened up about the unforgettable night he shared a kiss with Meghan Trainor.

Back in 2015, Trainor, 29, and Puth, 31, made headlines when they kissed on stage at the American Music Awards. However, it was only recently revealed that they had also shared a passionate off-camera kiss in the studio the night they recorded their hit duet, Marvin Gaye.

Last month, Trainor disclosed this detail, and now Puth has confirmed it himself.

Now, talking to Interview Magazine, Puth admitted, "I had just moved to L.A., and yeah, I'm not denying that happened. That definitely did happen once in 2015." He also mentioned that the makeout session began after having drinks, particularly Grey Goose vodka.

During that time, the We Don't Talk Anymore singer was just blowing up and had recently relocated to Hollywood from his parents' house with a song and movie deal.

Collaborating with Trainor on a song added to the dreamlike quality of his new world.

Puth described the experience, saying, "I'm in this fancy recording studio where I didn't know what a runner was. They said, 'What do you want?' And I was like, 'Oh, I'll just call and I'll pick up a pizza for myself.' They were like, 'No, we'll get it for you.' I felt like I was on top of the world. So sure, if Meghan wanted to kiss me, I was definitely down."

Both stars now look back on that memory and laugh about it. Puth also expressed his admiration for Trainor, calling her "one of the most brilliant songwriters" and confessing his love for her song Mother.