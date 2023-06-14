 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

'Bambi' remake takes a step forward as Sarah Polley enters talks

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Bambi live-action remake is gaining momentum as Oscar-winning director Sarah Polley entered talks
Bambi live-action remake is gaining momentum as Oscar-winning director Sarah Polley entered talks

The planned remake of Bambi seems to be making progress, as director Sarah Polley, an Oscar-winning writer-director known for her work in Women Talking, is currently in talks to helm the project, as per Deadline.

In the wake of the successful release of The Little Mermaid in theaters, Disney is expanding its lineup of animated films being transformed into live-action remakes.

Disney is in the early stages of development, and Grammy-winning country star Kacey Musgraves will contribute new music to the remake.

While screenwriters Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, known for their work on Transparent, have already completed a script draft, it remains untouched due to the ongoing writers' strike.

Out of the 61 animated features produced by Disney, only around a dozen have been adapted into live-action (depending on how spinoffs and prequels are counted), indicating that there is plenty of source material for future adaptations.

Disney also has several other projects currently in the works. While some have scheduled release dates as early as next year and a few are in the casting process, others are still in the realm of possibilities. 

More From Entertainment:

Laura Dern shares memories of Treat Williams following his passing

Laura Dern shares memories of Treat Williams following his passing
Johnny Depp reminisces about 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

Johnny Depp reminisces about 'Pirates of the Caribbean'
Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar find love on set of new movie

Katie Cassidy and Stephen Huszar find love on set of new movie
Ben Affleck talks about working with Ezra Miller in 'The Flash'

Ben Affleck talks about working with Ezra Miller in 'The Flash'
Kim Kardashian shares precious video with North ahead of her 10th birthday

Kim Kardashian shares precious video with North ahead of her 10th birthday
Scarlett Johansson shares her thoughts on WGA strike at Asteroid City premiere

Scarlett Johansson shares her thoughts on WGA strike at Asteroid City premiere
Out of touch? Brooklyn Beckham criticized for lavish cooking video

Out of touch? Brooklyn Beckham criticized for lavish cooking video
Molly-Mae Hague on accepting post-baby body: ‘need to be patient’

Molly-Mae Hague on accepting post-baby body: ‘need to be patient’
Whoopi Goldberg wants to host Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak’s retirement

Whoopi Goldberg wants to host Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak’s retirement
Kerry Katona on Holly Willoughby career: This Morning 'no longer’ working

Kerry Katona on Holly Willoughby career: This Morning 'no longer’ working
Blackpink’s Jennie suffers ‘deteriorating health’ conditions

Blackpink’s Jennie suffers ‘deteriorating health’ conditions
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson proudly talk about their roles as grandparents

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson proudly talk about their roles as grandparents
Taylor Swift's 'world has crumbled' since she parted ways with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift's 'world has crumbled' since she parted ways with Joe Alwyn
Angelina Jolie’s letter to Brad Pitt reveals ‘painful decision’ to sell winery

Angelina Jolie’s letter to Brad Pitt reveals ‘painful decision’ to sell winery

Demi Lovato reflects on gender identity, says she grew 'tired' of pronouns

Demi Lovato reflects on gender identity, says she grew 'tired' of pronouns
Jonnie Irwin seeks solace at hospice amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin seeks solace at hospice amid terminal cancer battle
Charlie Puth opens up about his romance with Meghan Trainor

Charlie Puth opens up about his romance with Meghan Trainor
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck fighting over money amid ‘rocky and superficial’ marriage

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck fighting over money amid ‘rocky and superficial’ marriage
Anita Baker removes Babyface from Songstress Tour for personal safety

Anita Baker removes Babyface from Songstress Tour for personal safety
Salma Hayek addresses her fears over playing Black Mirror character

Salma Hayek addresses her fears over playing Black Mirror character
Al Pacino ‘worried’ amid ‘chaotic’ turn of events after Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Al Pacino ‘worried’ amid ‘chaotic’ turn of events after Noor Alfallah pregnancy