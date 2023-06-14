'Bambi' remake takes a step forward as Sarah Polley enters talks

Bambi live-action remake is gaining momentum as Oscar-winning director Sarah Polley entered talks

The planned remake of Bambi seems to be making progress, as director Sarah Polley, an Oscar-winning writer-director known for her work in Women Talking, is currently in talks to helm the project, as per Deadline.



In the wake of the successful release of The Little Mermaid in theaters, Disney is expanding its lineup of animated films being transformed into live-action remakes.

Disney is in the early stages of development, and Grammy-winning country star Kacey Musgraves will contribute new music to the remake.

While screenwriters Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, known for their work on Transparent, have already completed a script draft, it remains untouched due to the ongoing writers' strike.

Out of the 61 animated features produced by Disney, only around a dozen have been adapted into live-action (depending on how spinoffs and prequels are counted), indicating that there is plenty of source material for future adaptations.

Disney also has several other projects currently in the works. While some have scheduled release dates as early as next year and a few are in the casting process, others are still in the realm of possibilities.