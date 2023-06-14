 
menu menu menu
sports
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Babar Azam loses a spot in ICC Test rankings

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Pakistan all formats skipper Babar Azam. — AFP/File
Pakistan all formats skipper Babar Azam. — AFP/File

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam dropped to fifth position in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rankings after losing a spot in the Test batters category.

As per the latest ICC ranking update, the top three positions are held by Australian batters with top-ranked Marnus Labuschagne joined by Steve Smith on second, and Travis Head on the third position.

Labuschagne has 903 rating points, with Smith on 885. Head has 884 points after their tons in the ICC World Test Championship Final against India at The Oval.

Meanwhile Babar, who is the only Pakistan player in the top 10, has 862 rating points after New Zealand’s Kane Williamson with 883 points.

“Batters from the same side taking the top three places is a rare occurrence. The last time this occurred in the Test batting rankings was in 1984, when West Indies players Gordon Greenidge (810 rating points), Clive Lloyd (787) and Larry Gomes (773) were at the top of the list,” the ICC said in a press release.

“There are also some other significant movements for Australia after their 209-run victory over India.

“Alex Carey has progressed 11 places to 36th after scoring 48 and 66 not out while Nathan Lyon (up two places to sixth) and Scott Boland (up five places to 36th) have also moved up after finishing with five wickets each in the match.

“India batter Ajinkya Rahane’s scores of 89 and 46 see him return to the rankings in 37th position while Shardul Thakur has moved up six places to 94th after his half-century in the first innings.” 

More From Sports:

Sarfaraz opens up about bond between Pakistani, Indian cricketers

Sarfaraz opens up about bond between Pakistani, Indian cricketers
Younis Khan confident Pakistan will reach top four in World Cup

Younis Khan confident Pakistan will reach top four in World Cup
Babar leads ICC WTC ranking, leaves Kohli, Smith behind

Babar leads ICC WTC ranking, leaves Kohli, Smith behind
Will Shaheen Afridi play Test series against Sri Lanka?

Will Shaheen Afridi play Test series against Sri Lanka?

'Spiritual leader of Al Nassr': Freestyle footballer praises Ronaldo

'Spiritual leader of Al Nassr': Freestyle footballer praises Ronaldo
Qatar's Sheikh Jassim likely 'new owner' of Manchester United: report

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim likely 'new owner' of Manchester United: report
Star Olympic athlete Tori Bowie's cause of death revealed

Star Olympic athlete Tori Bowie's cause of death revealed
Shaheen Shah Afridi will 'likely miss' Sri Lanka series

Shaheen Shah Afridi will 'likely miss' Sri Lanka series
Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup
ICC World Cup schedule: 'Too early' to comment, says PCB official

ICC World Cup schedule: 'Too early' to comment, says PCB official
PSG faces dilemma as Mbappe refuses contract extension

PSG faces dilemma as Mbappe refuses contract extension
Ronaldo's iconic No 7 shirt passed onto Vinicius Jr

Ronaldo's iconic No 7 shirt passed onto Vinicius Jr
Saadi Abbas wins gold at International Karate Championship

Saadi Abbas wins gold at International Karate Championship
Novak Djokovic ascends to top after triumph in French Open

Novak Djokovic ascends to top after triumph in French Open
Ireland batter Harry Tector overtakes Babar Azam to win ICC Player of Month Award

Ireland batter Harry Tector overtakes Babar Azam to win ICC Player of Month Award
WTC Final: India, Australia slapped with 'big fines'

WTC Final: India, Australia slapped with 'big fines'
ICC shares tentative World Cup schedule with BCCI, participating nations

ICC shares tentative World Cup schedule with BCCI, participating nations
PCB floats home series idea before World Cup

PCB floats home series idea before World Cup
Australia sets sights on legacy-defining WTC-Ashes double

Australia sets sights on legacy-defining WTC-Ashes double
History-making Novak Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam triumph

History-making Novak Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam triumph
Australia beat India by 209 runs in World Test Championship final

Australia beat India by 209 runs in World Test Championship final