Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Molly-Mae Hague on accepting post-baby body: ‘need to be patient’

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Molly-Mae Hague is struggling to accept her post-baby body six months after giving birth.

The former Love Island star - who gave birth to baby Bambi back in January - said that she is learning to love her new figure.

On Tuesday evening, Molly-Mae invited her 7.5 million Instagram followers to ask her questions, penning: 'Bambi is down for the night, let's catch up....'.

One fan asked her: 'How's your body confidence journey going?'

Molly replied: 'As my YouTube family will know I've spoken very openly about this topic!

'It's most certainly a journey ... one I'm not finding particularly easy but I always knew the second I fell pregnant accepting my post baby body wouldn't happen over night.

'I'll get there. I'm hoping I'll fall back in love with a healthy, balanced lifestyle again soon.

'It's not happened quite yet but I know I need to be patient with myself.'

She added: 'Post partum mummas also struggling with this ... be kind to yourself.'

