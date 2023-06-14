Out of touch? Brooklyn Beckham criticized for lavish cooking video

Brooklyn Beckham faces criticism again as he uses expensive oil to fry chicken

Brooklyn Beckham sparked criticism from his followers once again by sharing another cooking video that many perceive as "out of touch" on his Instagram account on Wednesday.

In the video, the 24-year-old aspiring chef promotes a partnership with Chosen Foods avocado oil, which is priced between $15 and $20.

Brooklyn captioned the video: “Fried chicken with @chosenfoods . 100% Pure Avocado Oil and their Classic Avocado Oil Mayo are the best. I love Chosen Foods for frying because of its high smoke point and neutral flavor. #chosenpartner.”

In the video, Brooklyn is seen coating the chicken in a creamy mixture before rolling it in a blend of flour and spices and frying it in hot oil.

Although the oil is touted for its "high smoke point and neutral flavor", his followers pointed out that he used a "huge amount" of the expensive product for the recipe.

Critics argued that Brooklyn could have chosen a more economical recipe to promote the product instead of using "the entire bottle" on just two pieces of chicken.

One critic said: “Why on earth are you deep frying in oil that costs $15/20 per bottle? I realise this is paid promo but something a bit more logical like make a mayo from scratch with it, rather than dump that much into a pan to fry some chicken!”

Another joked: “Hi Brooklyn, looks great, is it ok for my grandfather with clogged arteries? Thanks.”

Previously, Brooklyn faced criticism for using lavish ingredients such as truffle and $60 rib of beef.