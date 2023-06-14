Prince Harry has been used ‘as an instrument all his life’

Experts believe Prince Harry has grown to be the family’s “instrument” and took up the same role as his mother, who lived in the shadows, despite being a fashion icon.

British journalist Tanya Gold issued these claims and insights into Prince Harry’s identity.

According to a report by the New York Times, Ms Gold feels “Like his mother, Princess Diana, Harry has been an instrument all his life.”

“The Windsor family is Britain’s national pantomime, and he was cast at birth — long before he could give consent — to be the shade to the sunlight of his brother, William.”

From the very start, “The newspapers chronicled his childhood; his parents’ love affairs, late-night telephone calls and hatred.”

They even “photographed his mother as she lay dying in a tunnel in Paris” as well as his walk-about behind her funeral procession.

At the time his presence was “necessary to protect his father’s reputation. Even the British media wouldn’t heckle a faithless husband in front of his son.”

Then there as Prince Harry’s teenage years where “Harry’s every error was noted or leaked.”

Whether it was the time that he smoked cannabis, because the story was leaked and “his father spun as his rescuer.”

But then things got worse, because “he married Meghan Markle, and when she was abused by the British media — which happens to all women who marry into the family,” this was “a racist, classist and xenophobic variation”.

In the end “he did something sensible and loving for his new family: He left Britain.”

But “since then his redemption has been sequential,” Ms Gold noted before signing off.