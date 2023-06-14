Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost leave 'Asteroid City' afterparty beaming

Scarlett Johansson was spotted leaving the 'Asteroid City' afterparty hand in hand with Colin Jost

On Tuesday, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were spotted beaming as they left the afterparty for the premiere of Asteroid City in New York City.

Johansson, 38, looked ready for summer in a short-sleeved black and yellow polka dot floral mini dress designed by Rodarte.

She paired the dress with retro-style blonde waves, black peep-toe heels, several embellished rings, and red nail polish.

Colin Jost looked equally stylish in a burgundy suit and gray T-shirt at the Asteroid City afterparty.

The movie, which was released on June 19, features Scarlett Johansson as actress Midge Campbell, and also stars Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, Maya Hawke, Matt Dillon, Fisher Stevens, and Steve Carell.

Johansson chose a more ethereal look for her appearance on the red carpet at the Asteroid City premiere. The Black Widow star wore a white ruched halterneck gown by Carolin Herrera, which had a dropped waist, flowing hemline, and was paired with a large corsage.

The couple also made a loving display on the red carpet during the world premiere of Asteroid City at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival last month.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost exchanged their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in October 2020, after getting engaged in May 2019. The couple welcomed their son in August 2021, and have been enjoying parenthood ever since.