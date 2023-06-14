 
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Chris Stapleton tells heckler to ‘get the hell out’ of his concert

Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane ejected a heckler who booed them from the concert
During a recent concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Chris Stapleton had to take action against an audience member who was heckling him. 

Videos shared on Twitter by an attendee show that someone in the crowd started booing Stapleton and his wife Morgane, who was performing with him on stage.

"These people paid good money to have a good time," said the Grammy winner, addressing the heckler directly. "You did too, and if this is what you think is a good time, get the hell out."

A video from the concert captures the moment when an unidentified man, likely the heckler, was escorted out of the amphitheater by security personnel.

Chris Stapleton is currently on his All-American Road Show Tour, which started in July and will continue until the end of October.

The tour includes stops in various cities, including Spokane, Denver, Baltimore, Nashville, Toronto, Memphis, Houston, Austin, and more, before concluding in Dallas on October 28th.

At the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards last month, the Starting Over hitmaker won the coveted Entertainer of the Year award.

During his acceptance speech, he dedicated the award to his wife Morgane and their five children: Ada, Waylon, Macon, Samuel, and an unnamed son. The country star has always been private about his personal life, and the couple has kept their family life out of the public eye.

