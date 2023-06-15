 
Lady Gaga dubbed 'greedy' and 'sell out' for selling migrane drug

Lady Gaga is receiving flak after promoting a medical drug.

The singer, who has joined hands with to market a migrane medicine Nurtec, is labelled a 's Pfizer as 'insane' by netizens on social media.

“Girl what the hell happened to you that you’re like this and care about money this way and nothing else anymore? Not the person who used to say ‘I f—ing hate money’ in 2009,” one person commented.

Another commented: “Wtf is wrong with this account? Where is Gaga? Who’s doing this? How come our Mother Monster would do a sponsor for… [medicine]? This is unsane. [sic]."

A third wrote: “Healthcare is a human right, not a commodity to exploit for the sake greed and wealth. I know you are compassionate, intelligent and thoughtful."

The continued: "I hope you will show that through the ways you use your platform and privilege moving forward. This ain’t it."


