Tom Holland calls Zendaya ‘a real athlete’ as he teaches her golf

Tom Holland says he's given girlfriend Zendaya 'a few golf lessons' and she's 'picked it up quickly'

In a recent cover story for The Hollywood Reporter Tom Holland revealed that he’s giving Zendaya golf lessons and also praised her athleticism.

"I’ve given her a few lessons," Holland said of their golf sessions. "She’s very naturally talented, a real athlete, so she picked it up really quickly."

Tom Holland, who has been playing golf since childhood, often takes his co-stars out on the course, including Mark Wahlberg and Chris Pratt.

Meanwhile, Zendaya, who stars in the upcoming film Challengers, did "almost" all of her own tennis-playing in the movie.

The Hollywood Reporter interview also sheds light on Holland and Zendaya's relationship, although they both prefer to keep their personal lives private, and Holland acknowledges that they are both busy with their respective careers.

The Spider-Man star said, "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Despite their desire for privacy, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been seen out and about together.

The couple was recently spotted attending an Usher concert in Las Vegas and an NBA playoffs game in San Francisco.