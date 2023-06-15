No Hard Feelings: Jennifer Lawrence is effortlessly stylish in cream bandeau dress

On Wednesday Madrid, Jennifer Lawrence dropped jaws as she brought her fashion game at the event of her film No Hard Feelings in Madrid.

The actress, 32, looked gorgeous as she showcased her phenomenal sense of style in a cream bandeau midi dress.

She teamed the look with a pair of black heels and kept accessories to a minimum, opting only for a dazzling pair of blue earrings.

The star enhanced her natural beauty with a flawless palette of makeup, including a winged eye and a swipe of red lipstick.

At the star-studded event, Jennifer appeared in good spirits as she waved to fans and posed with her co-stars.

No Hard Feelings, which will be released in the UK in June 23, sees Oscar winner Jennifer play a cash-strapped woman trying to seduce a 19-year-old boy for pay.