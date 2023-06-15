 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

No Hard Feelings: Jennifer Lawrence is effortlessly stylish in cream bandeau dress

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

No Hard Feelings: Jennifer Lawrence is effortlessly stylish in cream bandeau dress
No Hard Feelings: Jennifer Lawrence is effortlessly stylish in cream bandeau dress 

On Wednesday Madrid, Jennifer Lawrence dropped jaws as she brought her fashion game at the event of her film No Hard Feelings in Madrid.

The actress, 32, looked gorgeous as she showcased her phenomenal sense of style in a cream bandeau midi dress.

She teamed the look with a pair of black heels and kept accessories to a minimum, opting only for a dazzling pair of blue earrings.

The star enhanced her natural beauty with a flawless palette of makeup, including a winged eye and a swipe of red lipstick.

At the star-studded event, Jennifer appeared in good spirits as she waved to fans and posed with her co-stars.

No Hard Feelings, which will be released in the UK in June 23, sees Oscar winner Jennifer play a cash-strapped woman trying to seduce a 19-year-old boy for pay.

More From Entertainment:

Bruce Willis and his daughter Tallulah have become ‘bad’ for each other’s ‘mental health’ video

Bruce Willis and his daughter Tallulah have become ‘bad’ for each other’s ‘mental health’
Kelly Clarkson talks ‘exhaustion’ over ‘trying to make everything bad shine’

Kelly Clarkson talks ‘exhaustion’ over ‘trying to make everything bad shine’
Chris Hemsworth says his acting break was ‘blown out of proportion’

Chris Hemsworth says his acting break was ‘blown out of proportion’
Ed Sheeran reveals how he struggled to cope with death of pal Jamal Edwards

Ed Sheeran reveals how he struggled to cope with death of pal Jamal Edwards

Jamie Foxx’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ costars talk of his health scare at premiere

Jamie Foxx’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ costars talk of his health scare at premiere
Keke Palmer sings high praise for Taylor Swift: ‘She has done it’

Keke Palmer sings high praise for Taylor Swift: ‘She has done it’
Zoe Saldaña reaction to 'Avatar' delay leaves internet in splits

Zoe Saldaña reaction to 'Avatar' delay leaves internet in splits
Emilia Clarke reveals why she signs 'Secret Invasion'

Emilia Clarke reveals why she signs 'Secret Invasion'

Brian Cox gets honest about Meryl Streep

Brian Cox gets honest about Meryl Streep

Warner Bros. extends an olive branch to Christopher Nolan

Warner Bros. extends an olive branch to Christopher Nolan
'House of the Dragon' showrunner hypes up season 2

'House of the Dragon' showrunner hypes up season 2
Tom Holland fears 'Spider-Man 4' might 'flop'

Tom Holland fears 'Spider-Man 4' might 'flop'
'Superman & Lois' in, 'Gotham Knights' out, CW announces

'Superman & Lois' in, 'Gotham Knights' out, CW announces
'John Wick' spinoff producer backs Mel Gibson amid backlash

'John Wick' spinoff producer backs Mel Gibson amid backlash
Pedro Pascal has yet to watch 'The Last Of Us' finale

Pedro Pascal has yet to watch 'The Last Of Us' finale
'Peacemaker' fans wait for season 2 gets 'longer'

'Peacemaker' fans wait for season 2 gets 'longer'
Lady Gaga dubbed 'greedy' and 'sell out' for selling migrane drug

Lady Gaga dubbed 'greedy' and 'sell out' for selling migrane drug
Halsey parts with Capitol Music group, signs with Columbia Records

Halsey parts with Capitol Music group, signs with Columbia Records
'Friends' mystery: Jennifer Aniston's secret switch-up unearthed

'Friends' mystery: Jennifer Aniston's secret switch-up unearthed
Kanye West's move to treat a woman like a plate was safe?

Kanye West's move to treat a woman like a plate was safe?
Tom Holland says he’s ‘proud of’ his 2017 Lip Sync Battle performance

Tom Holland says he’s ‘proud of’ his 2017 Lip Sync Battle performance