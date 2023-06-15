 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Netflix renews Jenny Han's 'XO, Kitty' for season 2

Netflix has officially greenlit the second season of the popular series XO, Kitty created by Jenny Han. The show, which is a spin-off of the beloved To All the Boys I've Loved Before film trilogy based on Han's novels, continues the story of Katherine "Kitty" Song Covey, portrayed by Anna Cathcart. 

In this new season, Kitty embarks on an exciting journey to South Korea, where she attends the Korean Independent School of Seoul for her junior year of high school. The decision to study abroad is influenced by her late mother, Eve Song Covey, who herself attended KISS during her junior year. Moreover, Kitty's long-distance boyfriend Dae, played by Minyeong Choi, encourages her to seize this opportunity.

Motivated by her late mother, Eve Song Covey, who also attended KISS during her junior year, Kitty seizes the opportunity to explore her roots and create unforgettable memories. Additionally, her supportive long-distance boyfriend, Dae, portrayed by the talented Minyeong Choi, played a significant role in inspiring her decision.

As co-showrunner and executive producer, Jenny Han brings her creative vision to life, collaborating with Sascha Rothchild. Joining them is Matt Kaplan from ACE Entertainment, serving as an executive producer, while Awesomeness Studios handles the production. Alongside Anna Cathcart and Minyeong Choi, the cast includes Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Peter Thurnwald as Alex, and the incredible Yunjin Kim as Jina, Sarayu Blue as Trina, John Corbett as Dan Covey, Michael K. Lee as Professor Lee, Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison, and Regan Aliyah as Juliana.

The gripping first season concluded with Kitty finding herself torn between her newfound feelings for Yuri, her former enemy turned friend, and her relationship with Dae, which had just blossomed. To shield Yuri's secret same-sex relationship with Julianna, Dae and Yuri staged a fake romance, fooling Yuri's mother, Principal Jina. Adding to the excitement, Kitty faced expulsion from KISS after her residency in the boys' dorm was discovered, unraveling during a joyous celebration of her successful completion of finals. On her return flight to Portland, Kitty was surprised to find Minho, Dae's friend, played by Sang Heon Lee, confessing his feelings for her.

XO, Kitty premiered on Netflix on May 18, captivating audiences worldwide. Notably, the premiere coincided with the Writers Guild of America strike, which began almost three weeks earlier. Due to the strike, Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild regrettably couldn't attend the May 11 premiere or participate in any promotional activities for the show.

Fans of Jenny Han can also look forward to the highly anticipated second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on her beloved trilogy, which will be available for streaming on Amazon's Prime Video starting July 14.

