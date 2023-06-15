Meghan Markle is an ‘absolute control freak’

Meghan Markle has just been ousted by experts for being a ‘true blue control freak’.

Royal commentator and expert Jennie Bond issued these accusations against Meghan Markle.

According to a report by Firstpost, Ms Bond broke down the ‘controlling’ nature Meghan Markle allegedly harbors.

She was even quoted accusing Meghan Markle of being an “absolute control freak” that wants control over every aspect of her life, as well as others.

In reference to her relationship with Prince Harry, Ms Bond warns, “she is not used to having to cede control in anyway whatsoever.”

For those unversed, these allegations have come amid circulating rumors surrounding the health of her marriage.

Many royal experts have even gone as far as to issue an ultimatum regarding her relationship with Prince Harry and claimed that its ‘inevitable’ that Prince Harry will soon go ‘limping back’ to the Royal Family.

According to British politician Chris Mullin Meghan Markle is “clearly the main mover” in the relationship.