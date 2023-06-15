Daredevil: Born Again and The Penguin remain on pause amidst WGA strike

According to Deadline, both the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again and the Max drama The Penguin will remain on hold until the end of the ongoing WGA Strike. The New York-based writers have been picketing outside the production base of Daredevil at Silvercup East, leading to repeated shutdowns of the show, with the latest one occurring on June 12.

Sunrise picketing by members of the Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 and 52 caused the production of Daredevil to be suspended for the entire week.

Similarly, The Penguin, a spinoff of The Batman, has also faced repeated targeting by picketers from WGA East.

Daredevil: Born Again, currently filming in and around New York, is three months into its eight-month shoot for an 18-episode new season on Disney+. Due to the strike, the series' writers and executive producers, Matt Corman and Chris Ord, are unable to provide their writing services on set. The new season revolves around Charlie Cox's character, Daredevil/Matt Murdock, who is a lawyer by day and a crimefighter by night. Vince D'Onofrio reprises his role as the mob boss Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

The Penguin is a Matt Reeves production, consisting of eight episodes. Colin Farrell returns to portray the Batman villain, while Cristin Milioti takes on the female lead role of Sofia Falcone. The series is a collaboration between Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.