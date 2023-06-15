 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Daredevil: Born Again and The Penguin remain on pause amidst WGA strike

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

Daredevil: Born Again and The Penguin remain on pause amidst WGA strike

According to Deadline, both the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again and the Max drama The Penguin will remain on hold until the end of the ongoing WGA Strike. The New York-based writers have been picketing outside the production base of Daredevil at Silvercup East, leading to repeated shutdowns of the show, with the latest one occurring on June 12. 

Sunrise picketing by members of the Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 and 52 caused the production of Daredevil to be suspended for the entire week.

Similarly, The Penguin, a spinoff of The Batman, has also faced repeated targeting by picketers from WGA East.

Daredevil: Born Again, currently filming in and around New York, is three months into its eight-month shoot for an 18-episode new season on Disney+. Due to the strike, the series' writers and executive producers, Matt Corman and Chris Ord, are unable to provide their writing services on set. The new season revolves around Charlie Cox's character, Daredevil/Matt Murdock, who is a lawyer by day and a crimefighter by night. Vince D'Onofrio reprises his role as the mob boss Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

The Penguin is a Matt Reeves production, consisting of eight episodes. Colin Farrell returns to portray the Batman villain, while Cristin Milioti takes on the female lead role of Sofia Falcone. The series is a collaboration between Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

More From Entertainment:

Stevie Nicks announces complete studio albums and rarities box set

Stevie Nicks announces complete studio albums and rarities box set
Musician Mark Volman of The Turtles reveals struggle with Lewy Body Dementia

Musician Mark Volman of The Turtles reveals struggle with Lewy Body Dementia

Kate Middleton gets interrupted by child’s burp when speaking to health workers

Kate Middleton gets interrupted by child’s burp when speaking to health workers
Glenda Jackson, British actress turned politician, passes away at 87

Glenda Jackson, British actress turned politician, passes away at 87
Kim Kardashian introduces her new 'husband'

Kim Kardashian introduces her new 'husband'
UAE, Saudi Arabia ban 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' due to trans flag controversy

UAE, Saudi Arabia ban 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' due to trans flag controversy
Khloé Kardashian shares update about her bond with son Tatum

Khloé Kardashian shares update about her bond with son Tatum

Fans shocked as Britney Spears' ‘Toxic’ is revealed to be about THIS British star

Fans shocked as Britney Spears' ‘Toxic’ is revealed to be about THIS British star
Kim Kardashian sets her mind to helping Khloe get her dating ‘mojo’ back

Kim Kardashian sets her mind to helping Khloe get her dating ‘mojo’ back
Meghan Markle retaliates to royal family's snub?

Meghan Markle retaliates to royal family's snub?
Beyoncé's Stockholm concerts cause inflation in Sweden

Beyoncé's Stockholm concerts cause inflation in Sweden
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sets hearts racing with her captivating photos

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sets hearts racing with her captivating photos
SZA calls out ‘internet warriors’ for not supporting Lizzo amid fat-shaming

SZA calls out ‘internet warriors’ for not supporting Lizzo amid fat-shaming
Jesse Malin braces for paralysis recovery after rare spinal stroke

Jesse Malin braces for paralysis recovery after rare spinal stroke
Jennifer Lopez realizes importance of Jennifer Garner in Ben Affleck's life video

Jennifer Lopez realizes importance of Jennifer Garner in Ben Affleck's life
Carrie Fisher's final film 'Wonderwell' overcomes challenges for long-awaited release

Carrie Fisher's final film 'Wonderwell' overcomes challenges for long-awaited release
Brooklyn Beckham makes stylish appearance in stunning blue vintage Jaguar

Brooklyn Beckham makes stylish appearance in stunning blue vintage Jaguar
Netflix renews Jenny Han's 'XO, Kitty' for season 2

Netflix renews Jenny Han's 'XO, Kitty' for season 2
Quentin Tarantino refuses to kill animals in movies

Quentin Tarantino refuses to kill animals in movies
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly still working on relationship: ‘She seems happier’

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly still working on relationship: ‘She seems happier’
Amanda Holden, Alan Carr's home renovation project raises whopping £127,000 for charity

Amanda Holden, Alan Carr's home renovation project raises whopping £127,000 for charity