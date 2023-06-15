 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
SZA calls out ‘internet warriors’ for not supporting Lizzo amid fat-shaming

SZA speaks out against the fat shaming Lizzo receives on social media, calling out internet warriors for their silence on the matter
On Tuesday, SZA took to Twitter to call out ‘virtue signaling’ netizens about their silence on the fat-shaming and hate Lizzo receives online.

"I be wondering where all the virtue signaling, well spoken s--- talking , internet warriors are when someone genuine needs defending," wrote SZA as she questioned netizens on their silence. "Where the f--- do y’all be at for lizzo ? Do y’all actually know how to support others or only tear them down?"

Last month, Lizzo addressed critics who have scrutinized her weight, questioned her eating habits, and accused her of deliberately remaining plus-sized to maintain her body-positive image.

"I JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of s--- I see about me on a daily basis. It’s really starting to make me hate the world," the About Damn Time singer wrote as she told people she "stopped eating fast food years ago" and feels "tired of explaining myself all the time."

"I'm not trying to BE fat. I'm not trying to BE smaller. I'm literally just trying to live and be healthy," she continued. "This is what my body looks like even when I'm eating super clean and working out! Yall speak on s--- y'all know NOTHING ABOUT and I'm starting to get heated."

She then revealed that "the love definitely do not outweigh the hate on social media" and said she contemplates "giving up on everyone and enjoying my money and my man on a F---ING FARM."

