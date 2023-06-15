 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Stevie Nicks announces complete studio albums and rarities box set

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

A comprehensive box set featuring Stevie Nicks' eight studio albums and a new collection of rarities is set to be released.

The 16xLP box set will include the vinyl debuts of Street Angel, Trouble in Shangri-La, and In Your Dreams. Additionally, Rock a Little, The Other Side of the Mirror, Street Angel, and Trouble in Shangri-La have been remastered.

The Complete Studio Albums & Rarities will also be available as a 10xCD set and in digital format. The release is scheduled for July 28, with the vinyl sets limited to 3,000 copies.

Currently, Nicks is on tour, co-headlining select dates alongside Billy Joel.

These shows mark her first performances since the passing of Christine McVie, her dear friend and long-time bandmate in Fleetwood Mac.

