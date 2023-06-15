 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Kristin Davis opens up on being body-shamed in Hollywood

Kristin Davis has recently opened up on being body-shamed in Hollywood.

Speaking to Haute Living, the And Just Like That star talked about the toll it took on her self-esteem after facing criticism on her body.

“I really started working at age 30 when I got the job on Melrose Place, and it was literally a place of stick-skinny women with blond hair and blue eyes, and I felt very much like, ‘What am I doing here?’ It was stressful,” said the 58-year-old.

Kristin confessed, “All of the body shaming I’ve been subjected to for the past 25 years, pretty much until recently, is the only bad thing about playing Charlotte.”

“Those magazines would write things like ‘Kristin’s hips are bigger than her shoulders,’ and I’m like, ‘But they’re not!’” And then I’m like, ‘Well, who cares? What if they are?’ But I mean, it’s just ongoing,” disclosed the actress.

Kristin mentioned that tabloids described her as “pear-shaped”.

“For me, it is really hard to hear things like that, and then be told, ‘Oh, everyone should love their bodies,’” explained the actress.

Kristin pointed out, “When you’ve had decades of this coming at you, it’s really hard to just be like, ‘Yes, I’m great, I’m good. I love my body.’ I’m working on it obviously, and now I do care less, thank God.”

“But also, part of the reason I care less is because when you get older, the expectations are less, in a way,” she continued.

Kristin revealed, “I’ve definitely cried. I’ve definitely had what you would call ‘disordered eating’ over the years, but I’m good now.”

“I’ve been working on myself. And that is one thing you learn from doing it for a long time: you go, ‘Here I am! This is me!’” she added.

