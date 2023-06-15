 
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
Fans react to ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ say they’re “scared to be alone”

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

The sequel is set years after the home invasion as Nodstorm’s past finally begins to catch up with him
Fans are reacting to Netflix’s new film Don't Breathe 2, claiming they’re too “scared to be alone.” Viewers admitted that they were left “screaming and jumping” throughout the film, which recently came to the streaming service.

The original film which was released in 2016 followed three thieves who are hoping to pull off a job which will make them rich and break into the house of a blind man named Norman Nordstrom which has dire consequences.

The sequel is set several years after the home invasion as Nodstorm’s past finally begins to catch up with him. After the release of the film, several users took to Twitter to claim that they were too scared to be alone at home after watching it.

One user claimed: “More violent and gruesome than the first. Entire context changes from being scared of the blind guy to rooting for the blind guy. Thought it won't work but it actually did. Perfect theatre moments. Major portion of film stays true to its home invasion genre.”

Another added: “Don't breathe 2, did what needed to be done. i may or may not have screamed/jumped a few times.”

“I finally watched Don't Breathe 2 and my scary ass jumped the whole movie,” wrote a third user.

One user hilariously commented: “Watching don't breathe 2 and if you know me I do NOT do scary movies. Yeah, I'm not staying home by myself tonight! I'm outta here.”

