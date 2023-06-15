Jennifer Lawrence says her mom once sold her used toilet on Craigslist

Jennifer Lawrence recalls embarrassing incident of her mom selling her broken toilet on Craigslist

As she plays a desperate woman that responds to a strange Craigslist ad in No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrance has shared her own weird Craigslist story.

Speaking with People, she elaborated, “Years ago, Lee Eisenberg bought a toilet on Craigslist from my mom. My toilet.” Eisenberg co-wrote No Hard Feelings with Gene Stupinksy.

“Woah!” exclaimed her co-star Feldman when he heard the story.

Asked why her mother sold the toilet, she said, “I don’t know. I’m like, ‘I broke it.’ My mom sold it for me.”

She also mentioned that Eisenberg was aware of the identity of the seller when he bought the toilet. “That’s how we know the story now,” she says. “So thanks, Mom.”

Eisenberg, who co-wrote the successful 2011 film Bad Teacher with Stupnitsky, has yet to comment on this revelation by the actress.

Lawrence was raised in Louisville, Kentucky by her parents Karen and Gary, who respectively ran a day camp and owned a construction company.

She has spoken before about her complicated relationship with her hometown and how she dropped out of school as a teenager to follow her own path.

However, during an interview with 60 Minutes in 2018, she acknowledged the sacrifices that her parents made to support her career.

“My parents, you know—changed their entire lives to support me,” she shared.