Daniel Radcliffe unsure about new 'Harry Potter' series cameo

'Harry Potter' series would be incomplete sans Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe will not be seeing himself sneaking out of Hogwarts in the dead of the night or, for that matter, anywhere else in the new Harry Potter series.

In a conversation with Deadline, the ex-Hogwarts student weighed in on his cameo chances in the series.



“I don't think so, no,” he added.

“Certainly, everything I've read about the series they're starting fresh, so it'd be a bit weird to have me pop in... I think that Harry Potter was always destined to become like Sherlock Holmes...

“There's probably an eight-year-old kid out there whose life is going to change in a couple of years, so my brain does go there.”

Since 2021, the Harry Potter: The Series is in the works and will land in the Max after completion.

Moreover, Warner Bros. Discovery has roped in JK Rowling on the executive producer seat and green-lighted a 10-year duration for the show which will be a “faithful adaptation” of the novels with a fully new cast.

Further, reportedly each season will be based on one of the fantasy novels.