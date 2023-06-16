 
Friday Jun 16, 2023
Web Desk

Shakira’s recent move confirms dating rumours with Lewis Hamilton?

Web Desk

Shakira’s recent move confirms dating rumours with Lewis Hamilton?

Shakira’s recent move is making fans convinced that she is dating Lewis Hamilton amid romance rumours.

The Colombian singer, 46, has been spotted with the British Formula One driver, 38, numerous times since her split from ex-partner Gerard Piqué, 36, last year.

And now, Shakira showed she can also be a pro in the driving seat in the new collaboration with the Mexican snack brand, her new crisp advert with Sabritas

In the advert, Shakira is seen taking some promo shots while looking incredible in a gold and black striped dress.

She starts driving the fast car, while a flock of men in suits are seen pursuing her on the motorway, with one even leaning out of the sunroof in a bid to get Shakira's attention.

Fans noticed that the actor was driving a Mercedes Benz, the team which Lewis famously drives for.

Fans believe the concept seemed to demonstrate Shakira's need for speed, just like Lewis after the pair have spent a lot of time together recently.

Lewis is reportedly in a 'love triangle' with the songstress and Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

