Eminem did not miss daughter Alaina wedding: ‘My dad walked me down the aisle’

Eminem’s daughter Alaina Marie Scott revealed that he walked her down the aisle amid speculations that he did not attend her nuptials.

Speaking to People Magazine, the 30-year-old shared the intimate details of her wedding day while revealing the special role her dad played on her big day.

"I had an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle and my dad walked me down the aisle," Alaina shared with the publication. "He wasn't going to miss that."

“None of this would have been possible without my Dad. I’m beyond blessed,” she added. “Getting married is a sacred thing and we wanted to be surrounded by people who share in our daily lives.”

Spilling more details of her wedding day, she said, "Our wedding was something out of a movie," adding, "I planned the entire thing, down to every last detail.”

She continued: “Even customized napkins of our dogs with the phrase 'Our parents are married!' It's just very rewarding to see all your hard work come to life."

The wedding ceremony of Alaina with Matt Moeller was "super untraditional," as the bride wanted the ceremony to be very intimate and did not even send out invites for plus-ones of some guests.

"These are once-in-a-lifetime moments and I'm just so grateful to be loved the way I am by everyone," she shared. "None of this would have been possible without my dad. I'm beyond blessed."

Alaina, who was adopted by Eminem in 2000, exchanged vows with Matt in front of only 125 people, including her dad and sister Hailie Jade, who was also her maid of honor.