 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

'Cypher' wins Best U.S. Narrative Feature at Tribeca Festival

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Cypher wins Best U.S. Narrative Feature at Tribeca Festival

The Tribeca Festival, in its 22nd edition, has announced the winners of its prestigious awards. Among the standout films was Cypher, written and directed by Chris Moukarbel, which took home the prize for Best U.S. Narrative Feature. Described as a pseudo-documentary, the film explores the rise of Tierra Whack and impressed the jury with its innovative use of music, imagery, and found materials to delve into themes of celebrity, conspiracy culture, and the nature of reality itself.

Another noteworthy film was Smoking Tigers, which garnered recognition in multiple categories. Ji-Young Yoon received the award for Best Performance in the U.S. Narrative category, while So Young Shelly Yo won Best Screenplay for her directorial debut about a Korean-American girl navigating the challenges of her parents' separation. Additionally, Caroline Costa was honored with the Best Cinematography award for her work on The Graduates, directed by Hannah Peterson. The film follows a high school senior as she grapples with the anniversary of a tragic school shooting that claimed her boyfriend's life.

The winners were revealed during an awards ceremony held at Racket NYC. The Tribeca Festival, taking place from June 7th to 18th, continues to celebrate and showcase exceptional storytellers from around the world.

In the International Narrative Feature category, Brazilian filmmaker Guto Parente's A Strange Path stood out and claimed the top prize. The film revolves around David, an experimental filmmaker, who returns to Brazil after a decade to premiere his latest work at a local festival. Carlos Francisco, the film's star, received the Best Performance award, while Linga Acácio's cinematography in the film earned the accolade for Best Cinematography.

For Best Documentary Feature, the honor went to Between the Rains, directed by Andrew H. Brown and Moses Thuranira. The film follows a young man's journey to adapt to the harsh realities of climate change and prolonged drought in the Turkana-Ngaremara community in Northern Kenya. The jury commended the film for its craftsmanship, impactful storytelling, and its ability to present a raw and elegant coming-of-age portrait of resilience. Andrew H. Brown also received recognition for Best Cinematography in the documentary category.

Cara Cusumano, the festival director and VP of programming, expressed her pride in honoring this year's exceptional works and creators. She emphasized that today's winners are a testament to the vibrant and inspiring trajectory of storytelling across various genres and platforms.

In addition to the film awards, the festival also recognized achievements in immersive experiences, games, and audio storytelling.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry is holding onto HRH title ‘from his fingertips’

Prince Harry is holding onto HRH title ‘from his fingertips’
Mary-Louise Parker wishes 'well' to ex Billy Crudup, Naomi Watts on wedding

Mary-Louise Parker wishes 'well' to ex Billy Crudup, Naomi Watts on wedding
Jennifer Garner hesitant to take next step in John Miller relationship video

Jennifer Garner hesitant to take next step in John Miller relationship

Piers Morgan reveals his favourite podcast was Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ video

Piers Morgan reveals his favourite podcast was Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’
'The Flash' director Andy Muschietti to helm DC's 'Batman: Brave and the Bold'

'The Flash' director Andy Muschietti to helm DC's 'Batman: Brave and the Bold'
Kim Kardashian pens living note for North’s 10th birthday

Kim Kardashian pens living note for North’s 10th birthday
Heath Locklear got together with ex- Richie Sambora for daughter Ava's graduation

Heath Locklear got together with ex- Richie Sambora for daughter Ava's graduation
Adult Swim moves to replace Justin Roiland on 'Rick and Morty'

Adult Swim moves to replace Justin Roiland on 'Rick and Morty'
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio keeping their romance 'open and fluid' video

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio keeping their romance 'open and fluid'
Taylor Swift's father garnered $15.1 million payday in controversial 2019 sale

Taylor Swift's father garnered $15.1 million payday in controversial 2019 sale

Eminem did not miss daughter Alaina wedding: ‘My dad walked me down the aisle’

Eminem did not miss daughter Alaina wedding: ‘My dad walked me down the aisle’
Paul McCartney unveils untold Beatles stories at Tribeca Festival

Paul McCartney unveils untold Beatles stories at Tribeca Festival
Kendall Jenner serves couple goals with rumoured boyfriend in new snaps

Kendall Jenner serves couple goals with rumoured boyfriend in new snaps
Kourtney Kardashian slams the ‘inflated since of entitlement’ in the family

Kourtney Kardashian slams the ‘inflated since of entitlement’ in the family
Shakira’s recent move confirms dating rumours with Lewis Hamilton?

Shakira’s recent move confirms dating rumours with Lewis Hamilton?
Meghan Markle shares first statement as Spotify ends deal video

Meghan Markle shares first statement as Spotify ends deal
Sir Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick exude couple goals at JFK airport

Sir Mick Jagger, Melanie Hamrick exude couple goals at JFK airport
Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum open to start a family, have no plans for marriage

Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum open to start a family, have no plans for marriage

Ryan Reynolds tugs at heartstrings with ‘Bedtime Stories’ series

Ryan Reynolds tugs at heartstrings with ‘Bedtime Stories’ series
Princess Anne continues to support King Charles video

Princess Anne continues to support King Charles
Holly Willoughby on ‘precious friendships’ amid ongoing This Morning scandal

Holly Willoughby on ‘precious friendships’ amid ongoing This Morning scandal