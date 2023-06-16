'Cypher' wins Best U.S. Narrative Feature at Tribeca Festival

The Tribeca Festival, in its 22nd edition, has announced the winners of its prestigious awards. Among the standout films was Cypher, written and directed by Chris Moukarbel, which took home the prize for Best U.S. Narrative Feature. Described as a pseudo-documentary, the film explores the rise of Tierra Whack and impressed the jury with its innovative use of music, imagery, and found materials to delve into themes of celebrity, conspiracy culture, and the nature of reality itself.

Another noteworthy film was Smoking Tigers, which garnered recognition in multiple categories. Ji-Young Yoon received the award for Best Performance in the U.S. Narrative category, while So Young Shelly Yo won Best Screenplay for her directorial debut about a Korean-American girl navigating the challenges of her parents' separation. Additionally, Caroline Costa was honored with the Best Cinematography award for her work on The Graduates, directed by Hannah Peterson. The film follows a high school senior as she grapples with the anniversary of a tragic school shooting that claimed her boyfriend's life.

The winners were revealed during an awards ceremony held at Racket NYC. The Tribeca Festival, taking place from June 7th to 18th, continues to celebrate and showcase exceptional storytellers from around the world.

In the International Narrative Feature category, Brazilian filmmaker Guto Parente's A Strange Path stood out and claimed the top prize. The film revolves around David, an experimental filmmaker, who returns to Brazil after a decade to premiere his latest work at a local festival. Carlos Francisco, the film's star, received the Best Performance award, while Linga Acácio's cinematography in the film earned the accolade for Best Cinematography.

For Best Documentary Feature, the honor went to Between the Rains, directed by Andrew H. Brown and Moses Thuranira. The film follows a young man's journey to adapt to the harsh realities of climate change and prolonged drought in the Turkana-Ngaremara community in Northern Kenya. The jury commended the film for its craftsmanship, impactful storytelling, and its ability to present a raw and elegant coming-of-age portrait of resilience. Andrew H. Brown also received recognition for Best Cinematography in the documentary category.

Cara Cusumano, the festival director and VP of programming, expressed her pride in honoring this year's exceptional works and creators. She emphasized that today's winners are a testament to the vibrant and inspiring trajectory of storytelling across various genres and platforms.

In addition to the film awards, the festival also recognized achievements in immersive experiences, games, and audio storytelling.