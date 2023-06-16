 
Friday Jun 16, 2023
King Charles needs a ‘fair punishment’ for ‘exiled’ Prince Harry

Experts believe the reason for Prince Harry’s recent spree of lawsuits is because he “has little else to keep him occupied” in life.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims against Prince Harry.

The converastion arose once Ms Elser pointed out the negative impacts of Prince Harry ‘quick shifting’ and wrote, “his to-ing and fro-ing with the tabloid media has gone on for a long time, and it’s set to continue for a while longer.”

According to News.com.au, “He could become, if he’s not already, a serial litigant, someone whose main purpose in life is to file lawsuits for financial and personal gain.”

“Unfortunately for him, it appears he has little else to keep him occupied.”

These claims have come shortly after the same commentator warned, “he’s now past the point of no return, and King Charles should take action.”

So “removing him from the line of succession” would send a clear message that his behaviour won't be tolerated.”

In Ms Elser’s eyes this “would be a just and fair punishment” for the exiled duke. 

