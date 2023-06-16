Sarah Ferguson shares emotional post after Nottingham attacks

Sarah Ferguson has shared an emotional post to pay a touching tribute to the victims of Nottingham attacks.



Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother posted on Instagram following the incident in which three people were stabbbed to death.

Sarah said, “My heart goes out to the people of Nottingham. I look at the courage of the Webber, O'Malley-Kumar, and Coates families and I am literally lost for words at their senseless loss.”

She further said, “My thoughts are also with the injured and their families. We owe the police and emergency services a great debt of gratitude for the way they have responded to this awful incident.”

Sarah went on to add: “Students in the city may need particular support during this devastating and shocking time, so l am sharing the link below.”

According to CNN, two university students among three were killed in Nottingham knife and van attacks.