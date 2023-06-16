Al Pacino, Robert De Niro ripped for embracing fatherhood in old age

File Footage

Chelsea Handler mocked Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Alec Baldwin and Elon Musk for welcoming babies at old age in hilariously brutal video.



The comedian dropped an Instagram video in which she dubbed The Irishman stars along with Baldwin and Musk “old horney men” who “would not stop spreading their seed.”

“There's an epidemic sweeping the country and, no, it's not another virus, it's worse,” the This Means War star said. “Horny old men who won't stop spreading their seed.”

She added, “Don't get me started on these four horny old men who have never met a broken condom they didn't like. They cannot stop procreating. Between the four of those guys, they have 32 children!”

Between the four guys, De Niro, 79, and Pacino, 83, Baldwin, 64, and Musk, 51, they have 28 kids.

Pacino recently welcomed his fourth child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah while de Niro is a father to seven kids.

Baldwin also shares seven kids with his wife Hilaria Baldwin and one daughter Ireland Baldwin with ex Kim Basinger. Meanwhile, Musk tops the list with his nine children.

“Elon Musk clearly isn't as old as Murdoch or De Niro, he's not in his eighties but because of his personality, he may as well be,” Handler took a jibe.

“Actually, maybe all these old men should put themselves up for auction. After all, they are antiques,” she said before ending the video saying, “Horny old men - it's never worth the money.”