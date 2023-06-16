 
Friday Jun 16, 2023
Kylie Cosmetics facing $120K lawsuit as model claims she wasn’t paid on time

Friday Jun 16, 2023

In June 2020, she took to her Instagram to showcase the work she did for the cosmetics brand
Kylie Cosmetics from Kylie Jenner is facing a $120K lawsuit from a model named Sasha Palma. She claims that she wasn’t paid in a timely manner after she worked for them three years prior.

In legal documents seen by TMZ, Sasha claims that the brand hired her for several photoshoots in 2020, with the first photoshoot taking place in June of that year. She detailed that she was hired for a $2000 daily rate for the photoshoot that lasted for a day and was expecting that she would get paid the next month.

She claimed in court that the brand took more than 30 days to pay her for her services and added that their lack of payment of the funds incurred a penalty of around $60, 000. She then worked at a photo shoot for them in August 2020 and once more did not receive her $2000 a day payment until after 30 days had passed.

Accordingly, she is asking the court for another penalty of $60, 000 for making a late payment on the second photoshoot.

In June 2020, she took to her Instagram to showcase the work she did for the cosmetics brand, with the caption: “NEW CAMPAIGN FOR #kyliecosmetics.”

