Meghan Markle starting to panic in Hollywood

Meghan Markle is reportedly starting to feel the overwhelming urge of panic over a royal documentary that’s coming out.

For those unversed, its being reported that the royals’ panic is over the possibility of her past self being revealed to the public.

The documentary in question is being made by German TV producer Ulrike Grunewal.

She’s currently in Montecito to gather some insight into Meghan and Harry’s life abroad.

In light of all that, a source has also come forward to offer more detail from the Sussex’s camp.

During their chat with OK! The insider claimed, “it’s no secret that they both led colourful lives before they met each other, and while Harry has spoken about a lot of mistakes in his book, there are still things about Meghan we don’t know.”