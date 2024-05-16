 

Meghan Markle starting to panic in Hollywood

Meghan Markle is beginning to panic as a documentary begins to take shape

By
Web Desk

May 16, 2024

Meghan Markle starting to panic in Hollywood

Meghan Markle is reportedly starting to feel the overwhelming urge of panic over a royal documentary that’s coming out.

For those unversed, its being reported that the royals’ panic is over the possibility of her past self being revealed to the public.

The documentary in question is being made by German TV producer Ulrike Grunewal.

She’s currently in Montecito to gather some insight into Meghan and Harry’s life abroad.

In light of all that, a source has also come forward to offer more detail from the Sussex’s camp.

During their chat with OK! The insider claimed, “it’s no secret that they both led colourful lives before they met each other, and while Harry has spoken about a lot of mistakes in his book, there are still things about Meghan we don’t know.”

More From Entertainment

Meghan Markle showing King Charles she does not need permission

Meghan Markle showing King Charles she does not need permission
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hanging by a thread tied to Kate Middleton

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hanging by a thread tied to Kate Middleton
Prince Harry fearing greater problems ahead after Archewell ‘embarrassment'

Prince Harry fearing greater problems ahead after Archewell ‘embarrassment'
Sia wrote THIS hit Rihanna song 'under five minutes'

Sia wrote THIS hit Rihanna song 'under five minutes'
'Baby Reindeer' star Jessica Gunning hails Bryan Cranston's acting advice

'Baby Reindeer' star Jessica Gunning hails Bryan Cranston's acting advice

Meghan Markle Nigeria tour not for King Charles ‘gaps'

Meghan Markle Nigeria tour not for King Charles ‘gaps'
Hailey Bieber reveals her 'biggest' pregnancy craving

Hailey Bieber reveals her 'biggest' pregnancy craving
Britney Spears makes emotional confession for her family

Britney Spears makes emotional confession for her family
Meghan Markle ‘strides off' Prince Harry upon US arrival

Meghan Markle ‘strides off' Prince Harry upon US arrival

Meghan Markle ‘colourful life' out in open with new documentary?

Meghan Markle ‘colourful life' out in open with new documentary?
Netflix 'Bridgerton' stars reveal new details amid season 3 release

Netflix 'Bridgerton' stars reveal new details amid season 3 release
Sophie Turner thankful to 'hero' Taylor Swift amid Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner thankful to 'hero' Taylor Swift amid Joe Jonas divorce