Glen Powell's parents hilariously troll him at ‘Hit Man' premiere: See pic

Glen Powell’s attended the premiere of 'Hit Man' with his parents and more family members

Glen Powell’s parents showed their trolling abilities on the red carpet of his upcoming movie Hit Man.

Glen attended the premiere of his new film with his parents Cyndy and Glen Powell Sr. and more members of his family. The Anyone But You star wore an ash-white suit to the premiere and laughed as his parents held cardboard signs behind him when he posed.

Stop trying to make Glen Powell happen,” Cindy’s sign read, meanwhile, his dad’s sign added, “It’s never gonna happen.”

Glen’s parents have a history of trolling their son. He told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere

“Well, my family — always my mom and my dad — are known for kind of trolling me a bit.”

“I don’t read tweets but my parents read tweets — so if you’re talking s–t, know that my parents are reading those tweets,” he added to the publication.

“They thought that was going to be a funny idea so I loved it. Even though they troll me, they support me in every way,” he clarified.

On the professional front, Glen has become one of Hollywood’s fastest rising stars with Hit Man, which has already received critical acclaim. The movie will be released on June 7 on Netflix. He will also be seen alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in the new Twisters movie.

Hit Man director Richard Linklater said: “It’s Glen’s night, it’s Glen’s summer it seems. Might be the year of Glen.”