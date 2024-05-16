 

Kylie Jenner shares sweet throwback videos of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and more

Kylie Jenner's throwback videos featured her sisters, pals like Hailey Bieber, and her daughter Stormi

By
Web Desk

May 16, 2024

Kylie Jenner is taking a trip down memory lane with cute throwback videos with her sisters and pals like Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid.

Kylie took to Instagram Stories share a slew of throwback videos, starting with an old clip of herself posing on a road with blue streaks in her hair.

The next video featured her with her sister Kendall Jenner and old pal Hailey Bieber sitting on the backseat of a car. The duo sang in her ears as Kylie sat poker faced.

The Khy founder shared another video of the trio dancing indoors to rap songs, and one where they all held hands with Gigi Hadid and ultimately broke out laughing.

One video showed the mom-of-two having a playful fight with her older sister Khloe Kardashian.

After reminiscing her life before motherhood, she went on to share sweet videos of her daughter Stormi, and wrote: “And then my little angel baby cutie girl came and changed everything.” In another adorable video, Kylie put her head in Stormi’s lap, who began stroking her hair and said “Don’t be afraid mommy.”

Kylie shares daughter Stormi, six, and son Aire, two, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, whom she dated on-and-off from 2017 to 2023. 

