Prince Harry fearing greater problems ahead after Archewell ‘embarrassment'

Prince Harry is reportedly starting to get plagued with fears of an even worse drama potentially coming their way after Archwell’s delinquency issues.

PR expert Ryan McCormick issued these claims amid the ongoing issues.

He dished his personal thoughts during a candid interview with the Mirror.

He was quoted saying, “Michael Levine, a very wise gentleman, coined the phrase 'Broken windows, broken business.' Meghan and Harry's charity being found delinquent is an embarrassment.”

Because “it could be an indication of greater problems that lie beneath the surface.”

For those unversed with the Sussexes’ statement from the time, it reads, “We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that The Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing. Due payments were made promptly and in accordance with the IRS’s processes and procedures.”

“Furthermore, all necessary paperwork had been filed by the Foundation without error or wrongdoing,” the spokesperson for the Sussexes also concluded at this point.