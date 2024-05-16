Prince Harry using the Commonwealth as a prop for Brand Sussex

Prince Harry has just come under fire for seemingly using the Commonwealth as a prop for Brand Sussex

Prince Harry using the Commonwealth as a prop for Brand Sussex

Prince Harry has just been called out for using the Commonwealth as a prop for Brand Sussex.



Royal commentator and author Tom Bower made all these claims and statements.

He broke down everything during one of his most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

He started by saying, “I wonder whether, more privately, they might have the honesty to acknowledge that all this fame and status has its roots in the very institution that they have chosen to attack. I doubt it.”

He even went as far as to offer his own thoughts about future actions and said, “Curbing this graceless sabotage is King Charles's responsibility,” and should be done.

And “only by stripping the Sussexes of their titles – their most obvious connection with true royalty – can the charade be terminated,” he also said.

“And for the sake of the Royal Family, Charles should end the farce of Harry using the Commonwealth as a prop for Brand Sussex,” he also added before signing off form the topic altogether.