 

Sia wrote THIS hit Rihanna song 'under five minutes'

Benny Blanco discussed Sia's impeccable song writing capabilities

By
Web Desk

May 16, 2024

Sia demonstrated her skills as a songwriter when she wrote Diamonds for Rihanna.

The 48-year-old Cheap Thrills hitmaker penned one of the most popular tracks just as long as it took to call and wait for a cab, according to Benny Blanco.

In his appearance on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show on May 14, 2024 he recalled witnessing the moment when he co-produced the 2012 hit when Sia wrote Diamonds within a slim window.

"Sia writes a song in under five minutes,” the 36-year-old producer told the host, Stern adding, “It's the craziest thing I've ever seen in my entire life.”

He continued, “She was waiting for a cab — this was before Uber — and they said it's going to be 15 minutes. And she said, ‘Oh, well just load up another thing.’”

As Blanco, who is dating Selena Gomez clarified that was all which was required to pen Diamonds he stated, “Song, melody, lyrics, harmonies, everything all done before the cab comes,” said Blanco. “And she's like, ‘Yeah, that's pretty good.’”

