 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hanging by a thread tied to Kate Middleton

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have just been issued a grave warning about their standing in the US

By
Web Desk

May 16, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for running something that is akin to a ‘clown show’ if it weren’t for Kate Middleton.

Royal commentator and expert Tina Brown issued these accusatory claims against the couple.

Her comments began when she sat with Times Radio and dished on the how the duo are “hanging by a thread” and that tread is none other than Kate Middleton herself.

She even went as far as to accuse the Sussexes of running a “while Sussex clown show” otherwise.

“The monarchy hangs by a thread and that thread is Catherine. Because she is the most beloved of the next generation.”

“And with the departure of Harry and the whole kind of Sussex clown show, the Waleses are it,” she added before signing off.

For those unversed, this has all come to light shortly after the couple jetted off to a cultural tour of Nigeria, and even found themselves ‘falling in love’ with “Meghan’s in-laws,” as revealed by the Duke himself.

