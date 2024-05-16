 

Hailey Bieber reveals her 'biggest' pregnancy craving

Hailey Bieber is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Justin Bieber

May 16, 2024

Hailey Bieber let her fans in on her “biggest pregnancy craving.”

The Rhodes founder, who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber, took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of her snack.

“Currently my biggest craving. Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce. And no, you’re not allowed to judge,” she penned on her handle of 52.2 million followers.

The celebrity couple announced their pregnancy last week with a carousel of pictures and videos in which they could also be seen renewing their vows.

Speaking with Us Weekly, an insider revealed that keeping the news of their pregnancy a secret for six months was “very difficult.”

“It was such a difficult secret to keep because Hailey couldn’t wait to make the big announcement. Now that it’s out there she feels like she’s on cloud nine. Hailey can’t wait for the next chapter and she knows that Justin is going to make an amazing father,” they said.

Moreover, the tipster also shared, “Hailey has always known she wanted to be a mother, so this is a dream come true.”

