Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pixar director, Peter Sohn, never considered himself an actor but has amassed an impressive resume of character work.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Peter said, “I have done only small, goofy, and sidekick kind of characters.” 

Referring to the characters he played in movies such as Emile in Ratatouille, and the Pet Collector in The Good Dinosaur.

He said, "But even with that, it requires a lot of vulnerability that I didn't realize early on because I'm not a trained actor trying to play the role. Due to the numerous directors you work under over the years, you learn as you go.”

Sohn remembered some of the memorable roles he played in Pixar movies.

A mugger and guard in The Incredibles

The Incredibles in 2004 provided him the first opportunity and he voiced two characters for the animation studio.

Pixar director Peter Sohn shares journey to voice acting

Emile in Ratatouille

In 2007’s Ratatouille, Sohn voiced the character of Emile and he also recalled the directing change having a big impact on his character.

Pixar director Peter Sohn shares journey to voice acting

The Pet Collector in The Good Dinosaur

The Good Dinosaur was the first movie that Sohn directed at Pixar. He voiced the Pet collector character also known as Styracosaurus.

Pixar director Peter Sohn shares journey to voice acting


