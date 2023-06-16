Harry and Meghan receive good news from Netflix

Bad news for Meghan and Harry's critics as Netflix has decided not to cancel "Heart of Invictus" documentary.



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's show is happening after rumors started swirling that the streaming giant has cancelled "Heart of Invictus", Newsweek reported.

A representative for Netflix said that the information shared in its January tweet was still "correct" and "accurate," and that the documentary will indeed be released sometime this summer.

In a tweet on January 12, Netflix said, "This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe – all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses – on their road to competing at the Invictus Games."

A Netflix docuseries about the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry & Meghan, was released in December 2022.

The confirmation comes as the US-based royal couple announced that they have parted ways with Spotify.

Spotify allegedly refused to renew Archetypes after it failed to pay off.

The announcement was celebrated by hundreds of royal family's supporters as seen as a major failure setback to the couple who stepped down as working royals in 2020 to live a financially independent life.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said, “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”