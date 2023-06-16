 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry and Meghan receive good news from Netflix

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Bad news for Meghan and Harry's critics as Netflix has decided not to cancel "Heart of Invictus" documentary. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's show is happening after rumors started swirling that the streaming giant has cancelled "Heart of Invictus", Newsweek reported.

A representative for Netflix said that the information shared in its January tweet was still "correct" and "accurate," and that the documentary will indeed be released sometime this summer.

In a tweet on January 12, Netflix said, "This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe – all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses – on their road to competing at the Invictus Games."

A Netflix docuseries about the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry & Meghan, was released in December 2022.

The confirmation comes as the US-based royal couple announced that they have parted ways with Spotify.

Spotify allegedly refused to renew Archetypes after it failed to pay off.

The announcement was celebrated by hundreds of royal family's supporters as seen as a major failure setback to the couple who stepped down as working royals in 2020 to live a financially independent life.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said, “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

More From Entertainment:

Letitia Wright is ‘hopeful’ about returning to MCU as Black Panther's Shuri video

Letitia Wright is ‘hopeful’ about returning to MCU as Black Panther's Shuri

Scarlett Johansson gushes over husband Colin Jost in new interview

Scarlett Johansson gushes over husband Colin Jost in new interview
Chris Hemsworth says 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was not silly

Chris Hemsworth says 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was not silly

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston reunite for birthday bash in Malibu video

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston reunite for birthday bash in Malibu
US tabloid targets Meghan Markle after Harry returns from UK

US tabloid targets Meghan Markle after Harry returns from UK
‘Extraction 2’ wins over fans with 21-minute-long “wild” action sequence video

‘Extraction 2’ wins over fans with 21-minute-long “wild” action sequence
If I were eligible, I'd run for president: Arnold Schwarzenegger

If I were eligible, I'd run for president: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Jennifer Aniston’s favorite indulgence on cheat days: martinis!

Jennifer Aniston’s favorite indulgence on cheat days: martinis!
Scarlett Johansson talks about 'Asteroid City' intimate scene

Scarlett Johansson talks about 'Asteroid City' intimate scene

Pixar director Peter Sohn shares journey to voice acting

Pixar director Peter Sohn shares journey to voice acting
Prince Harry will have to leave US 'if Trump ends up in the White House' video

Prince Harry will have to leave US 'if Trump ends up in the White House'
North West celebrates her 10th birthday with a prank on aunt Khloe

North West celebrates her 10th birthday with a prank on aunt Khloe

Charlotte Flair reacts to Kim Orton's Instagram post, vouches for Randy Orton's foot massage skills

Charlotte Flair reacts to Kim Orton's Instagram post, vouches for Randy Orton's foot massage skills
Former ‘MasterChef’ finalist jailed for 43 child sexual abuse charges video

Former ‘MasterChef’ finalist jailed for 43 child sexual abuse charges
Holly Willoughby warned as she returns to show after Schofield exit

Holly Willoughby warned as she returns to show after Schofield exit
American idol contestant calls Katy Perry a 'wonderful person' amid backlash for mom-shaming video

American idol contestant calls Katy Perry a 'wonderful person' amid backlash for mom-shaming
Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of unauthorised $95,000 spending amidst divorce

Kevin Costner accuses estranged wife of unauthorised $95,000 spending amidst divorce
Dua Lipa finds fan behind Instagram's official account

Dua Lipa finds fan behind Instagram's official account

King Charles honours Camilla before Trooping the Colour

King Charles honours Camilla before Trooping the Colour
Troye Sivan reveals he’s trying to contact Hyunjin from K-pop group Stray Kids

Troye Sivan reveals he’s trying to contact Hyunjin from K-pop group Stray Kids
Doja Cat makes bold comeback with rap-infused single 'Attention'

Doja Cat makes bold comeback with rap-infused single 'Attention'