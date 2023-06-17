 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

Sajid Sadpara to climb Nanga Parbat without artificial oxygen

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Noted Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Sadpara. — Reporter
Sajid Sadpara, who is a noted Pakistani mountaineer, is all set to climb the Nanga Parbat without the help of supplementary oxygen and local helper Sherpa. 

The young climber has left for the Nanga Parbat base camp already. He has scaled the six highest peaks without artificial oxygen so far. 

He had already achieved the unique feat of climbing the world’s highest peak Mount Everest without the support of supplementary oxygen and assistance from Sherpas in May 2023.

It must be noted that Sajid, son of the legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara, aims to climb all 14 eight-thousanders without the aid of supplemental oxygen. He has already summited K2 (8,611m), Gasherbrum-I (8,080m), and Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) in Pakistan, as well as Manaslu (8,163m) in Nepal, without supplemental oxygen.

Earlier, Norwegian woman climber Kristin Harila said that she is aiming to summit Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I, Gasherbrum II, K2, and the Broad Peak in Pakistan as she looks to become the fastest mountaineer to climb the world’s 14 tallest peaks in three months.

She climbed Mount Manaslu in Nepal on Saturday (June 10), her ninth highest mountain in 45 days, a hiking official said.

The 37-year-old scaled Manaslu, the world’s eighth highest at 8,163 metres, in west Nepal with Tenjen (Lama) Sherpa and five other guides before dawn.

She has also climbed Shishapangma, Dhaulagiri, Kanchenjunga, Everest, Lhotse, Makalu, Cho Oyu and Annapurna.

