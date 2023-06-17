Diane Keaton asked key question to 'The Godfather's director

'The Godfather' filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola responded to Diane Keaton query

Diane Keaton sought to clear her curiosity when she asked Francis Ford Coppola why he took her in The Godfather.

After over a half-century of epic trilogy release, the actor shared the innocuous question on Instagram.

“Why on Earth did you choose me for ‘The Godfather’?!, she asked.

The auteur responded, “I chose you because although you were to play the more straight/vanilla wife, there was something about you, deeper, funnier, and very interesting. (I was right).”

Coppola revealed that her inspiring performance in the musical Hair led him to bag her for the film.

“I was invited by Fred Astaire to accompany him to see ‘Hair’ which he couldn’t make ‘hide nor hair’ out of,” Coppola wrote. “You were in it, and I remember your beautiful singing voice.”

Earlier, Keaton also opened up about the unimpressed performance of the series' third instalment at the box office.

“When I saw it way back, it was like ‘, Oh, I don’t know.’ It didn’t seem to do that well, and the reviews weren’t great,” Keaton said on the 50th anniversary of The Godfather.

“But Francis restructured the beginning and the end, and man, I’m telling you, it worked.”