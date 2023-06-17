Stellan Skarsgård gushes over 'Dune' giant sets

'Dune: Part Two' is billed to return with an enormous setup than the previous instalment

Stellan Skarsgård is all for physical sets rather than green screens to shoot the scenes as he sings the praise of Dune: Part Two all-encompassing sets while comparing them to Andor’s massive set.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor said, “I was very happy to be in that kind of ‘Star Wars’ universe and not like in many films, where you’re just in the world of green screens.”

Adding, “Because it affects you physically when you have the set. You can’t deny that. It was the same thing with the sets on ‘Dune.’ They are physically there, these enormous sets, and you feel it in your body. You move differently.”

He continued, “We had all of Ferrix built up as this city. It’s very exciting.”

Skarsgård donned the character of the villain Baron Vladimir Harkonnen in the film.

Earlier, director Denis Villeneuve Dune weighed in on Margot Fenring, played by Léa Seydoux.

The French actor "will be a secret agent in the movie" and will be "full of surprises" as revealed by the director.

Dune: Part Two will bow in theatres on November 3.