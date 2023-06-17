 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Our Correspondent

Punjab to include Japanese language in higher education curriculum

PHEC Dr Shahid Munir photographed in his office. — PHEC website
  • PHEC Chairman Dr Shahid Munir makes announcement.
  • He says decision would facilitate free trade partnership with Japan.
  • Dr Munir says more jobs opportunities to be created.

LAHORE: The Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) has decided to make the Japanese language part of the curriculum for higher educational institutes, the body's chairman Dr Shahid Munir announced on Friday.

As per a report published by The News, a press release stated that the announcement was made during a ceremony organised by the Pakistan Japan Socio-Economic Association for the promotion of the Japanese language in Pakistan.

While addressing the ceremony, Dr Munir said the PHEC would present the proposal to the government. 

He said the Japanese language's promotion would facilitate a free trade partnership with Japan which is the centre of industries like automotive, electronics and machinery.

Dr Shahid said efforts were underway to improve the educational infrastructure and increase the enrollment rate. He said technical and vocational education was indispensable to the workforce. 

He maintained the promotion of the Japanese language in higher education institutions would create more jobs and employment for Pakistani graduates as well as increase cooperation in the fields of IT, engineering, and manufacturing. 

