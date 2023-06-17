 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Olivia Wilde troubles seem far from her as she enjoys quality time with children

Olivia Wilde is trying her best to fight for her children by keeping herself positive.

The star was spotted spending quality time with her children in Los Angeles this week amid her ongoing custody battle with their father Jason Sudeikis.

The 39-year-old actress and director were spotted taking little Daisy, six, and Otis, nine, for a bite of ice cream in the June gloom.

She and Jason have been locked in a protracted bout of legal wrangling over the children, mainly centered on where Daisy and Otis will live.

However, her troubles seemed far from Olivia's mind this week, as she laughed and chatted cheerfully with her little ones.

Her outing comes after she signaled that she bears no ill will toward another ex, pop star Harry Styles of One Direction fame.

Olivia recently liked an Instagram video of Harry singing at Wembley Stadium, proudly posted by his sister Gemma.

Meanwhile, Jason and Olivia have also apparently developed a friendly co-parenting relationship in spite of their legal battle.

