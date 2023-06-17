 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William’s ‘contempt’ for Prince Harry is ‘in the air'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Prince William reportedly feels a shocking large amount of contempt towards Prince Harry, so much so that its almost palatable and cannot be exaggerated.

These revelations have been shared by the Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes.

For those unversed, Tom Sykes is a royal correspondent for The Daily Beast, who recently spoke about how the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William appears ‘so strong’ that it feels ‘almost palatable’.

According to a report by News.com.au, Mr Sykes warns, “its impossible to exaggerate the extent of ‘William’s] contempt for Harry and Meghan now.”

This is mainly due to the fact that Prince William seems to “absolutely hate" his brother Prince Harry.

Before signing off he also admitted, “William will never forgive Harry” and “it’s just sickening to [William] that Harry, who knows exactly how distressing it will be to him, is now selling them out to the media.”

These revelations have come in response to Prince Harry's recent antics, from the Spare memoir, to the Harry & Meghan docuseries and also the recent court case in the British High Court. 

More From Entertainment:

Pat Sajak contemplates exiting 'Wheel of Fortune' after four decades

Pat Sajak contemplates exiting 'Wheel of Fortune' after four decades
Ed Sheeran's New Jersey concert breaks record at MetLife Stadium

Ed Sheeran's New Jersey concert breaks record at MetLife Stadium
Angelina Jolie kids fed up of fight between her, Brad Pitt: ‘It’s time to stop’

Angelina Jolie kids fed up of fight between her, Brad Pitt: ‘It’s time to stop’
Mary J. Blige's 'Real Love' transformed into two-part film video

Mary J. Blige's 'Real Love' transformed into two-part film

Kate Middleton, Sophie set to join prestigious Order of the Garter video

Kate Middleton, Sophie set to join prestigious Order of the Garter
Kate Hudson enjoys girls' night out in London with Matt Belamy's wife Elle Evans

Kate Hudson enjoys girls' night out in London with Matt Belamy's wife Elle Evans
King Charles to uphold Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral tradition video

King Charles to uphold Queen Elizabeth’s Balmoral tradition
Kourtney Kardashian breaks pregnancy news at Travis Barker's concert

Kourtney Kardashian breaks pregnancy news at Travis Barker's concert
Madison Beer exudes glamour in denim jeans

Madison Beer exudes glamour in denim jeans
Prince Harry keeps favoring ‘feeling over fact’: ‘Has no basic common sense’

Prince Harry keeps favoring ‘feeling over fact’: ‘Has no basic common sense’
Maitreyi Ramakrishan claps back at racist trolls after facing backlash over Rapunzel comment

Maitreyi Ramakrishan claps back at racist trolls after facing backlash over Rapunzel comment
Margot Robbie gives fans tour of 'Barbie' movie's extremely pink Dreamhouse video

Margot Robbie gives fans tour of 'Barbie' movie's extremely pink Dreamhouse
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez marital status flounders as singer prioritizes career video

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez marital status flounders as singer prioritizes career
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen looks radiant as she enjoys shopping in Miami

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen looks radiant as she enjoys shopping in Miami
Myleene Klass looks gorgeous in blue floral midi dress

Myleene Klass looks gorgeous in blue floral midi dress
Jennifer Garner shares loved-up moment with John Miller after refusing to move in with him

Jennifer Garner shares loved-up moment with John Miller after refusing to move in with him

Justin Theroux steps out in tank top featuring Kate Moss

Justin Theroux steps out in tank top featuring Kate Moss

Prince Harry is acting like a ‘servant’ to Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry is acting like a ‘servant’ to Meghan Markle
Rebel Wilson talks of meeting fiancée Ramona Agruma while expecting daughter

Rebel Wilson talks of meeting fiancée Ramona Agruma while expecting daughter

Strictly's Amy Dowden ‘left in tears’ following breast cancer diagnosis

Strictly's Amy Dowden ‘left in tears’ following breast cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry is ‘hell-bent on winning’ and ‘willing to risk it all’ video

Prince Harry is ‘hell-bent on winning’ and ‘willing to risk it all’