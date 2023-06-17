 
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Sophie set to join prestigious Order of the Garter

Future King Prince William’s wife Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is expected to receive top royal honour in near future, royal expert believes.

William’s aunt Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie is also expected to join the list.

The Mirror quoted royal expert Jennie Bond as saying she believes Kate and Sophie are both set to join the prestigious Order of the Garter.

Jennie told OK! per Mirror: “I think both of them being added in the years to come is incredibly likely, especially after Camilla was added last year.”

“However it's the numbers of current Knights or Ladies of the Garter that will dictate when they are included as those honoured are strictly limited and it’s sort of 'one in, one out'. It could be some time before either of them is given this honour, but I'm sure it will happen one day."

According to the publication, the Order of the Garter is the oldest order of chivalry in Britain and was founded by Edward III in 1348 recognising contributions to public service.

Kate Middleton and Sophie are the most popular among royal fans and they both have played key role when royals went through difficult moments.

